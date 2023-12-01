Gunmen Attack Residence Of INEC REC In Kogi

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, December 1, attacked the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made this known in a terse statement via X, formerly Twitter.

The electoral umpire also shared photos of burnt vehicles, stating that no lives were lost during the attack and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The statement reads, “In the early hours of today, Friday December 1 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”