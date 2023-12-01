Akpabio Asserts APC’s Dominance In South-South, Predicts Victories In Upcoming Elections

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has confidently proclaimed the enduring presence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geopolitical zone.

Emphasizing the significance of having a Senate President from the region after 45 years, Akpabio urged the zone to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu by securing victories for the APC in the South-South states.

Addressing the Executive Committee members of the APC in the South-South during a Friday evening gathering, Akpabio underscored the need for reciprocity.

He highlighted the graciousness of the President and the party in granting the South-South the Senate President position and called for a concerted effort to secure victories in all states within the zone in subsequent elections.

Commending the party’s performance in the 2023 general election, Akpabio noted that President Bola Tinubu and the APC achieved the requisite 25 percent votes in all South-South states.

He specifically pointed out the impressive results in Akwa Ibom State, where the APC garnered more votes than the combined total in all five South-East states.

Encouraging the APC leadership in the South-South, Akpabio charged them to work diligently towards securing victory in the upcoming governorship election in Edo State next year.