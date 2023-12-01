2024 Budget: We Won’t Run From The War, Nigerians Will Soon Have A Reason To Smile – Presidency

The presidency has promised Nigerians that they will soon begin to see the effect of the 2024 budget.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, at his maiden budget presentation before the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the proposed N27.5 trillion 2024 budget will ensure micro-economic stability, poverty reduction, and greater access to social security.

Speaking further on the 2024 budget, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters to the president, Kunle Olanrewaju asserted that Nigerians will soon have a reason to smile.

The presidential aide stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to him, “Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will begin to see the effects of the 2024 budget and will have reason to smile.

“Things are not very rosy for the average Nigerian; all of us are in the shoes, and we believe that we must change the narratives. And of course, that is why the president has focused this particular budget on solving the basic problems, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and social development.

“The indices are clear that we have problems in our hands, but like a good warrior, you don’t run away from war. I can assure you that we will begin to see the effect of this budget within the shortest possible time.