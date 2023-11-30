Video Of Ondo State Exco Meeting In Akure Surfaces

The video of the Ondo State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the state capital, presided over by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has surfaced online.

After months of bickering between the state’s executive and legislative arms, Aiyedatiwa, vice chairman of the State Executive Council, presided over the meeting on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the exco meeting occurred after months of a political tussle between the deputy governor and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s loyalists.

The crisis was occasioned by the absence of the governor, who has been out of the state for months due to ill health.

Last Friday, President Bola Tinubu summoned the warring factions to a meeting in Abuja, where it was agreed that the deputy governor should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.

The exco meeting might be an indication that the political impasse in the state may have come to an end.

See the video below.

Impeachment: Ondo Assembly Withdraws Case Against Aiyedatiwa

Meanwhile, the Ondo State House of Assembly and its Speaker have withdrawn the appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Abuja, against the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which stopped the planned impeachment of Aiyedatiwa.

The Assembly and its Speaker had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to handle the matter and appealed against the court’s ruling halting the planned impeachment of the deputy governor.

At Thursday’s proceedings, counsel for the Speaker and the Assembly, Remi Olatobura, told the three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court that he has his clients’ instructions to withdraw the appeal.