Gunmen Kill Seven In Fresh Plateau Attack

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, reportedly attacked two communities in Plateau State, killing seven persons.

Naija News learnt that the victims lost their lives in the attack at Pukah and Pinper communities of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

A further report revealed that while six men and a lady were killed in the Pukah community, the gunmen stole sheep and other domestic animals in the Pinper community.

A resident of the Pukah community, John Mark, confirmed the killings in Jos on Thursday.

Mark, who spoke with Punch, said, “The Pukah community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State came under heavy attack by gunmen early this morning (Thursday). They also attacked another community in the council area known as Pinper.

“In the Pukah community, they killed one lady and six men. But in Pinper, they carted away several numbers of sheep before they fled the communities.”

Mark condemned the attack, saying the incident had been reported to security operatives.

The killing of the seven persons by gunmen in the Mangu community came hours after the state government trained 600 personnel for the state-owned security outfit known as Operation Rainbow.

During their passing out parade in Jos on Wednesday, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support to state-owned security outfits, stated that the revitalisation of the outfit was timely, coming when the state needed consolidation on the gains of tackling security challenges that had ravaged the state for years.

He cautioned the operatives that his administration would not allow indiscipline and unprofessional conduct and charged them to contribute their quota towards efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens.