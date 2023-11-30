Chinese Student Dies Of Fatigue From Extended Live-Streaming Sessions

A Chinese student and video game streamer, identified only as Li, has tragically passed away, with exhaustion suspected as the cause, following five consecutive nights of continuous live-streaming.

Li, a final-year student at Henan Pingdingshan Vocational and Technical College, was fulfilling internship requirements crucial for his graduation in June.

Under the terms of his contract with a Chinese media company, Li was obligated to livestream for 240 hours within 26 days and upload 15 short clips. Despite the demanding commitment, he earned a minimal salary of 3000 yuan (£323). Li’s housemates discovered him unresponsive and breathing rapidly during sleep, prompting concerns about his well-being.

Livestream records revealed that Li had actively streamed for Henan Yihui Culture Media from 9 pm to 6 am in the five days leading up to his unfortunate death on November 10. His father claimed Li had been coerced into taking night shifts for better tips, an assertion disputed by the company.

While the company denied pressuring Li into night shifts, a representative acknowledged the challenges many livestreamers face in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

The company, describing Li’s engagement as “simple cooperation,” offered the family 5000 yuan (£555) “out of humanitarianism” but insisted that further compensation requests must follow legal channels.

Li’s father has not confirmed whether he plans to take legal action against the company. He mentioned that the school had offered assistance, and he was exploring compensation options through insurance companies in the wake of this tragic incident.