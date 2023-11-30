Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 30th November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1157 and sell at N1160 on Wednesday 29th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1157 Selling Rate N1160

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 822 Selling Rate 823

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

