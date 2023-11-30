Aiyedatiwa Storms Ondo, Presides Over Exco Meeting Today

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday returned to the state, and he is set to preside over the State Executive Council meeting scheduled for today, Thursday.

Naija News reports that this is following last Friday’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Tinubu had met with stakeholders in the Ondo All Progressives Congress over the political crisis rocking the state.

Aiyedatiwa has been battling for political survival in the state as the state House of Assembly attempted to remove him following an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

The impeachment process was stalled as the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, refused the request of the Assembly to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor.

On Wednesday, it was gathered that Aiyedatiwa returned to the state and went to his office to conduct some official activities.

A source in the deputy governor’s office informed The PUNCH that Aiyedatiwa would preside over the state Executive Council meeting that would be held today (Thursday).

The source said, “The deputy governor is around, and he has resumed office today (Wednesday). He would preside over the exco meeting tomorrow (Thursday).”