2023 Will Be The Hottest Year Ever – UN Predicts

The United Nations has warned that this year is on track to be the warmest ever recorded, calling for immediate action to curb global warming and mitigate the devastation it has caused.

The World Meteorological Organization warned that 2023 has broken many climate records, with extreme weather leaving a trail of devastation and despair.

“It’s a deafening cacophony of broken records. Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record-high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low,” WMO boss, Petteri Taalas said.

As world leaders gathered in Dubai for the UN COP28 climate meeting, the World Meteorological Organization released its preliminary 2023 State of the Global Climate assessment in the wake of rising pressure to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution.

The findings of record temperatures “should send shivers down the spines of world leaders,” according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Scientists are warning that humanity’s ability to reduce global warming to a reasonable level is slipping through its grasp.

Naija News recalls that in 2015, the Paris Climate Accords set a goal to keep global warming well below two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, ideally at 1.5C.