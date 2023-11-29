Why I’m Emulating Tinubu’s Footsteps – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed hope that the state will overtake Lagos or probably trail it in development.

Naija News reports that Bello spoke on Tuesday while leading the state governor-elect, Usman Ododo, on a visit to President Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi.

The governor said he envisions that Kogi state would be like what Tinubu did in Lagos.

He added that overtaking Lagos in the development area was why he is following in Tinubu’s footsteps.

According to Bello: “Definitely Ododo is my worthy successor that the almighty has given the crown to be the governor as from January 27, 2024.

“In a simple term, what I am envisioning Kogi to be is just like what our president planted in Lagos to what Lagos is today.

“In the next administration and nearest future, I envision Kogi to be trailing behind if not overtaking Lagos in terms of development; that is why we are emulating and following the footsteps of President Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State government has issued a query to a traditional ruler, the Ohimege-Igu Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Gambo Isa Koto, over involvement in partisan politics during the last gubernatorial election in the State.

Naija News reports that the query signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Deedat, stated that the monarch was queried over his failure to maintain peace when a crisis erupted under his watch and led to the death of a lady.

The query ordered the traditional ruler to forward a written explanation of why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

However, top sources in the State told SaharaReporters that the state government was only trying to exert aggression on the traditional ruler over the poor performance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Koto, his local council.