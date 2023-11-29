‘What I Saw Broke Me’ – Fire Razes Orezi’s Mansion In Lekki

Fire has razed the Lekki mansion of Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen, popularly known by his stage name Orezi.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday night, stating that the tragic incident left him broken.

Orezi said he was at a meeting when his neighbour and controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, alerted him about the fire incident.

He wrote: “Last night was really hectic, still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened. Am sitting here asking myself why me. God is indeed merciful, can’t thank God enough. I was at a meeting in lekki country last night around 11:48pm. When I got a call from my neighbour Bobrisky that my house is on fire. I initially thought this was joke. I was like which kind yeye joke bob dey give me so Immediately I raced down to my house, what I saw broke me.”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has claimed that Marriage is not for the rich, educated or wise.

Naija News reports that Harrysong stated this in the wake of the marriage crash between Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his wife, Shiela Courage.

In the post via Instagram, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner said wealth and education cannot stop a marriage from breaking up; instead, humility, selflessness, patience and the ability to serve one’s partner.

He added that anyone who is proud and not selfless has no business getting married.