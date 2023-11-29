Tinubu To Present 2024 Budget, Depart For Dubai Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today, Wednesday, present the 2024 appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President is scheduled to submit the N26 trillion budget to the lawmakers and give a ceremonial speech.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Tuesday approved the sum for the 2024 budget.

Meanwhile, Tinubu will also depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, today to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the World Leaders’ Summit will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

Ngelale said President Tinubu will deliver a national statement at the summit, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.