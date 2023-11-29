Stay Away From My Domain I Will Defend What Is Mine – Osun Monarch Warns Land Grabbers

The Alabere of Abere land, Oba Adefemi Mutallib Adelakin has issued a stern warning to land grabbers in Osun state.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the monarch stated that he would not tolerate those who resort to unlawful and forceful entry into landed properties that do not belong to them in Abere community.

He insisted that he would always defend what belongs to him.

According to him, “Land grabbers cannot operate freely within Abere town. I will always defend what rightfully belongs to me.

“I personally intervene in any case of land grabbing. My goal is the development of Abere, the administrative nerve centre of Osun, where the seat of power is situated.

“In the issue of land grabbing and other matters, it takes a wise and tactful king to oversee the town.”

He also appealed to the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to help provide basic social amenities for residents of Abere community.

“I urge urgent intervention in Abere from the state government. Critical infrastructural development such as potable drinking water, electricity supply, installation of transformers, and grading of Abere township roads are essential for the community’s welfare,” he stressed.