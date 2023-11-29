Saraki, Suswan Battle For Chairman As PDP Plans ‘Mini-Convention’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly plans to hold a mini-convention between January and February to elect new leaders to vacant positions.

Naija News reports that the position up for contention are – the position of the national chairman left by Dr Iyorchia Ayu, national secretary, which has been a bone of contention in the party between the NWC and the South East Caucus and the National Woman Leader due to the death of Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

It was gathered that Ayu, who was challenging his suspension, has been prevailed upon to withdraw his case from court.

Among those angling to replace Ayu as party chairman are former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State. Both are from the North Central, where Ayu hails from.

According to sources, the recent meeting between Senator Saraki and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was part of the move to position Saraki for the party’s top job.

Sources state that many party leaders and elders see Saraki as someone with what it takes to rally the party from its present predicament.

However, those working for Suswam are said to be insisting that the party’s chairman must remain in Benue for the state to complete the tenure of Ayu, who is also from the state.

Speaking with Daily Trust on the impasse surrounding the position of national secretary, Timothy Osadolor, a member of the NWC, said it is a constitutional matter.

He added that “it is only when a man takes up an appointment or resumes another office by way of winning election that he automatically stops to function in the NWC. The constitution did not say if you want to contest election, you must resign.”

Osadolor, who is also the Deputy National Youth Leader, said, “Anyanwu did not take up any appointment, he did not win election, if he had won the election, it would be a different thing. The constitution did not say that you must resign if you are going to contest election. If they feel very strongly about their position, there are constitutional ways to go about it.”

According to him, “For those in the South East that are saying they have removed him, the position was zoned to the South East and micro-zoned to Imo State, but there is nowhere in the constitution that says a zonal caucus can remove a member of the NEC or NWC: it is alien to our constitution. They might not like Samuel Anyanwu, but the issue is a constitutional matter.”