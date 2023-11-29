Heavy Security At National Assembly As Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget

There is tight security at the National Assembly Complex ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Naija News reports tha the 2024 budget presentation will take place by 11 a.m. inside the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

It was observed that more armed policemen were drafted to the entrances to the complex, which are the Main (MOPOL) Gate, the Villa Gate and the Annex Gates of the National Assembly.

It was learned that anyone without accreditation was not allowed through as the usual hustle and bustle associated with the National Assembly was absent with human and vehicular traffic restrictions.

The President is scheduled to submit the N26 trillion budget to the lawmakers and give a ceremonial speech.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the sum for the 2024 budget on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tinubu will depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, today to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.