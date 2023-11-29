Former Benue Commissioner Is Dead

A former Commissioner in the old Benue State, Shehu Othman, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Othman died at the age of 91 on Wednesday at the Trust Charitos Hospital in Jabi, Abuja, after a brief illness.

Confirming the death, the family of the deceased, in a statement, disclosed the former commissioner would be buried after Zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The statement read, “Inna lillahi wa ina ilaihir taki in.

“With a heavy heart, but in total submission to the will of Allah, the family of Alhaji Shehu Othman wishes to announce his demise today, November 29 2023, aged 91, at the Trust Charitos Hospital in Jabi, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Janaza prayer will be held after Zuhur prayer (1:30pm) at the National Mosque, Abuja.

“While burial would be at the Gudu Cemetery soon after.

“May Allah rest and forgive the soul of the departed, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus, amen”

Othman was born on June 26, 1932, and held the title of Magajin Garin Keana until his death.

The late nonagenarian held several Cabinet portfolios in the now-defunct Benue-Plateau and Plateau States and several Federal board appointments.