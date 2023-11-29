Commotion As NSCDC Officers Shoot Abuja Students During Examination

Three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) assigned to provide security during an ongoing examination at the Senior Secondary School, Life Camp, within the Jabi and Gwarinpa areas of the Federal Capital Territory, shot two students.

Naija News learnt that the NSCDC personnel attached to the FCT Command of the NSCDC shot the two students around 11.20 am on Wednesday.

Following the shooting, some angry high school students vandalised three patrol vehicles belonging to the NSCDC in protest against the attack on their injured colleagues.

According to PUNCH, the Nigeria Police have arrested and detained the three NSCDC operatives while the two students shot are currently receiving treatment at the Gwarinpa Hospital.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the police had restored peace in the affected area, and the Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said, “The incident happened, but our operatives intervened in time to restore law and order, and the environment is now peaceful. Two injured students are currently receiving treatment, and the CP, Haruna Garba, has ordered the commencement of an investigation into the incident.”

The spokesperson for the FCT NSCDC, Comfort Okomanyi, in response to the incident, said she was indisposed and will give an update on the issue after inquiry.

She said, “I’m sorry, I’m currently indisposed. However, I’ll reach out to the command for an update on the matter, and I’ll get back to you.”