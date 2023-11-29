Akpabio Speaks On Nigeria’s Economic Woes, Says Nigerians Will ‘Rejoice And Forget The Pain’

President of the Nigerian Senate , Godswill Akpabio, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu, saying that Nigerians will rejoice and forget the pain being suffered by the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Issuing this plea when the president appeared before the lawmakers to the president the 2024 budget, Akpabio, who hailed President Tinubu for his courageous decision to remove fuel subsidies and unify the country’s currency, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience, saying that Nigerians will soon rejoice and forget the pain that came with the fuel subsidy removal.

The Assembly leader likened Nigeria’s current economic situation to the pain of childbirth.

“The pain of today is like the pain of childbirth; when the result-baby manifests, we will rejoice and forget the pains of childbirth,” he said.

Naija News reports that his appeal comes as Nigerians continue to suffer the hard-felt impact of the move by Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

Recall that the pump price of fuel had immediately hit the roof after Tinubu announced the immediate removal of subsidy upon assumption of office as the country’s president.

The development has worsened the country’s economic situation as many Nigerians are slowly unable to afford necessary commodities as transportation, food, and the cost of other vital commodities continue to rise.