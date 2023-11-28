Sierra Leone Prison Break: Police Place Bounty On Over 1,800 Inmates Who Escaped Jail

Sierra Leone police authority has reportedly placed a bounty on prison inmates who escaped in multiple attacks on a military barracks, a prison and other locations in the country last week.

Reports claimed that about two thousand criminals escaped during Sunday’s attack after a security breach. According to the Acting Director-General of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service, Colonel Shek Suleiman Masakui, the attack lasted two hours.

A report from prison authorities shared with Reuters on Monday, disclosed the Pademba Road central prison witnessed a massive jailbreak, with around 1,890 inmates escaping after the attackers broke in. The incident had caused panic in the capital city of Freetown, with gunshots being heard in the early hours.

The government had attributed the attack to “renegade soldiers” who were successfully repelled. The police have issued a statement urging the escaped inmates to return to prison and have offered rewards to the public for any information on the whereabouts of the escapees or the attackers.

Meanwhile, the United States government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the military breach.

In a tweet on Sunday, the US Embassy in Sierra Leone expressed strong disapproval of the jailbreak as it called for cooperation with government security forces.

The United States affirmed its support for “a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Sierra Leone.”