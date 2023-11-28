‘Point Of Correction, Lagos Was Never Founded By Binis’ – Balogun Of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi Tells Oba Of Benin

The Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, has disagreed with the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, over claims that the Benin Kingdom founded Lagos State.

Naija News reported that the Oba of Benin made the claimed on Sunday evening during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

During the visit, the revered monarch stated that according to history, the modern-day Lagos was founded by Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin.

He said, “It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos. When some people will hear it now, they will go haywire, what is the Oba saying there again? But it is true. Go and check the records. Maybe not all over Lagos as we know it now but certain areas in Lagos, maybe the nucleus of Lagos, was founded by my ancestors. The Oba of Lagos will say so.”

Reacting to the monarch’s comment, Oshodi, in a video shared online, said the monarch’s comment was not valid, stating that the Bini ancestors settled on a small Island called Eko before the creation of Lagos.

He said, “Point of correction Sir, Lagos was never founded by the Binis. I am glad that you said some parts of Lagos, not the entire Lagos. You are right, your ancestors settled on a small Island that was called Eko then, before the creation of Lagos. On this very Island, they never created it. The Island had been then before the arrival of your ancestors. Your ancestors only came and forcefully imposed a taxation system on transit with the traders on the land called Idu Ighoran but there has been other tribes on the Island before the creation of Lagos. Even before the creation of Eko.

“Lagos is not founded and has never been founded by the Binis. The Bini ancestors are limited to Isale Eko and that is where they are. You want to visit? You are very free to do so but Sir, Lagos was not founded by the Binis. May you live long Sir”