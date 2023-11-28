PDP Chieftain Speaks On Wike Sponsoring Shaibu’s Governorship Ambition

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has denied insinuations that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is sponsoring the governorship aspiration of the Edo Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

In a statement on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo state capital, Onaiwu asked politicians in the state not to use Wike’s name to score cheap political points ahead of the governorship election in 2024.

The PDP chieftain stated that the insinuations that the FCT minister is behind Shaibu’s ambition are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in the state.

He said, “People are just using Wike’s name to score cheap political points, whereas Wike has moved on and should be allowed to face his duties as FCT Minister.

“I want to make it clear that these insinuations are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in Edo State.”

Onaiwu advised the PDP members in Edo to focus on building a strong, united party and to remain resolute and committed to the party’s ideals and principles.

He also called on all members of the party to work assiduously toward achieving the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state.

He said: “We need to focus on building a strong and united PDP in Edo. We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by insinuations and hearsay.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let us work together toward the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state. Let us not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to score cheap political points.”