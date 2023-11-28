Ondo: Lawmakers Meet Today, May Declare Aiyedatiwa Acting Governor

Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the polity in the state, days after the peace meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

A source in the Assembly who spoke with Punch said one of the major issues on the Assembly agenda for today’s plenary was the consideration of whether or not to declare the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting governor following the long absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The source said, “The House plans to sit tomorrow (Tuesday) and Aiyedatiwa may be declared acting governor during the sitting. This is part of the outcome of the meeting with President Tinubu.”

The Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, when asked about the development said he was at a meeting.

He said, “I will let you know whether the meeting will be held tomorrow because we are at a meeting now; after the meeting, I will let you know.”

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu last Friday met with the leadership of the Assembly and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state in Abuja in a bid to resolve the long-drawn political crisis in the state.

The Assembly had, rising from the meeting with Tinubu, said it had dropped the move to impeach the deputy over alleged gross misconduct.

Also, Aiyedatiwa said he would push behind him the events of the past and carry all the stakeholders along.

The crisis between Akeredolu and his deputy began after the governor returned to the country from his long medical vacation in Germany.

The move by the Assembly to impeach the deputy governor had divided the lawmakers.

All parties in the Friday meeting were said to have resolved that the status quo should remain which means Akeredolu should remain the governor, Aiyedatiwa remains the deputy governor and that there should be no impeachment.