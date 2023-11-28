Obaseki Should Have Discussed Successor’s Choice With Me, Not Intimidate Me – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, said the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, should have discussed his choice of a successor with him.

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state, Shaibu accused his principal of intimidation and harassment.

Shaibu stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Edo Deputy Governor, on Monday, officially declared to run for the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu insisted that despite his not-so-smooth association with his principal, it is his constitutional right to contest the number one office in the state.

He said, “He (Obaseki) said I am the type of deputy governor any governor will wish to have. So, what has changed? What has changed simply is that I want to be the governor of Edo State.

“Possibly, maybe he (Obaseki) wants somebody else. In a situation like that, what you do is not intimidation, it is not harassment; you call a family together, you call all of us (aspirants) together and give us reasons why you feel certain things should be. Tell us what you want. You don’t intimidate, you don’t harass.

“If I am governor tomorrow and my deputy wants to contest, he has the right to contest. If I want to support somebody else, I also have the right to support somebody else, not intimidation.

“No conversation and then the next thing is intimidation and harassment, not to somebody that has sacrificed for the government.”

The PDP governorship aspirant lamented that it was unfortunate that some supporters of the governors were not able to separate between loyalty and constitutional rights.

He said, “It’s my cross I am carrying and that is why I have refused. I don’t need to fight. I am loyal to the governor; it’s not disputed but my right to contest is mine. Loyalty is given and it is fully given even with the humiliations and everything I am still loyal but when it comes to contest, it is my constitutional right

“I have no problem but I beg the governor, the governor should know he is the leader, he must be able to organise all of us, he must not love one more than the other. If he must do so, he must humiliate one.”

Shaibu said, adding that he has been “praying that this whole relationship thing comes to normal.”