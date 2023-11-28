Imo CP Probes Officers As Notorious Criminal Escapes From Police Custody

Due to an alleged conspiracy that resulted in the escape of a suspect in serial rape, Ihee Andrew, the Commissioner of Police for the Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the urgent redeployment of CSP Udom Godwin, the Orji Divisional Police Officer, to the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Naija News reports that the command’s public relations officer, Okoye Henry, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, which he shared on his official X account.

According to the statement, the CP ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough investigation and see to it that all suspects in the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in Orji are detained and subjected to the full force of the law.

It further stated that the DPO and other law enforcement officials connected to the matter are under investigation and will face the proper consequences if found to have been complicit.

The statement said, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Orji Divisional Police Officer, CSP Udom Godwin, to the Command headquarters, Owerri on standby over an allegation of Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting in the escape of one Ihee Andrew, ‘m’, of Ahiazu Mbaise, a suspected 30-yrs-old serial rapist detained at the division. Meanwhile, CSP Seedy Eke Chima, who is a seasoned police officer, has been deployed to take charge as the DPO Orji.

“In addition, CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer respectively.”