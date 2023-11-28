How Tinubu Intervened In Akeredolu-Aiyedatiwa Rift, Saved Ondo From Chaos – Lawyer

Legal practitioner Benson Enikuomehhin has asserted that President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention in the conflict between Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, prevented the state from descending into chaos.

Tinubu intervened in the month-long crisis between the governor and his deputy over the weekend, holding a meeting with Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s allies, federal and state lawmakers from Ondo, officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, and other stakeholders at the State House in Abuja.

During an interview on ARISE NEWS on Monday, Enikoumehhin expressed his endorsement of the president’s intervention in resolving the conflict.

He said, “Because his inability to perform is hampering his performance in the state, a good number of persons, which I am in a party with, have said his deputy should act in that capacity as envisaged and promoted by the constitution.

“The president’s intervention in this matter can be interpreted as a call to the deputy governor not to reshuffle the current political structure.”

The lawyer also emphasized that the governor’s removal would have plunged the state into turmoil. While acknowledging that the president had reached the correct decision. He suggested that the state should have treated the matter as a private and confidential affair.

He said: “The current leadership crisis in Ondo state is fueled by the 2024 elections. Interests from political gladiators are working against the transfer of power to the deputy governor.”