Gov Abiodun Swears In Four New Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has administered the oath of office to four newly appointed permanent secretaries in the state’s Civil Service.

During the ceremony on Monday, November 27, Governor Abiodun emphasized that these permanent secretaries were selected based on their seniority, merit, and the overall welfare of the state’s people.

He further expressed his commitment to building upon the progress made in the past four years, highlighting his administration’s keen interest in skills, experience, and integrity, Naija News reports.

The governor urged the newly appointed permanent secretaries to work closely with their commissioners. The four new permanent secretaries, namely Mrs Roseline Jacob, Mr Samuel Oyeleye, Mrs Kehinde Akinola, and Mr Oladipupo Ogunfowora expressed their appreciation to the governor for their appointment in the state’s civil service during an interview.

They pledged to contribute to the success of the current administration’s initiatives.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed three of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees of cabinet rank.

This was made known in a statement sent to Naija News by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele.

Naija News reports that the House confirmed Abiodun Ogunleye for the position of Commissioner. It also approved two others for the positions of Special Adviser to the governor (cabinet ranks).

Their confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

Earlier, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, chairman of the ad-hoc committee set up to screen nominees of the governor, told the House that the committee did a thorough job in line with the task handed it by the Speaker.

Dr. Obasa, citing Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.

Recall that the Lagos lawmakers had rejected Sanwo-Olu’s request last week seeking the screening and confirmation of six new nominees for cabinet positions.

At a sitting presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, read the letter before the lawmakers quoting the governor as seeking the confirmation of a commissioner-nominee and five nominees in the position of special advisers.

However, the letter only named the commissioner-nominee as Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, while the identities of the nominees for the position of special adviser were not mentioned making the House resolve to write back to the governor for the remaining identities.

Dr. Obasa, while agreeing with the lawmakers that names should be attached to the letter, said: “it is necessary for us to know who and who would become part of the cabinet.”

Reacting earlier, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, observed that the letter did not follow the usual procedure of revealing the identities of the nominees.