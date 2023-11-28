Edo 2024: Why Edo People Will Not Vote Obaseki’s So-called Anointed Candidate – Shaibu

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo State, the state’s deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has vowed to defeat the anointed candidate of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News reports that Shaibu made this known while appearing on a TVC programme on Monday evening.

The deputy governor said he would defeat Obaseki’s anointed candidate because he has the backing of the people of the state, and they know what they want.

According to him, Obaseki allowed specific individuals interested in governance to come between them.

He said, “Definitely, I’ll defeat the so-called candidate of the governor, not because I have the power, but because Edo people want their own and I am their own. Edo people do not want importation; they want their own.

“The problem I have with the governor is that he has allowed certain individuals that have interest in governance to come between us.

“He is managing in his own style and the way he feels he can manage it. I am also managing it the way I feel I can manage it.

“When I said I was pressed, but not distressed, I understand the kind of intimidation and oppression I have gone through.”