Edo 2024: Only God Can Stop My Governorship Ambition – Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said no individual or group can stop his governorship ambition.

Naija News reports that Shaibu stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

Shaibu said only God could stop his governorship aspiration because he sought his direction before declaring to become the next governor.

The deputy governor asserted that his current tussle with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, would not stop his aspiration to succeed him in office.

According to Shaibu, the people of the state want him to contest for governorship because they need an original homeboy.

He said: “My people want me to contest for governorship. They need an original homeboy.

“They need people who can bring governance to their doorstep, and they know I have experience, having worked in both legislative and executive positions.”

Recall that the deputy governor declared his governorship ambition at a press conference held on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu said he has been pressed, humiliated and persecuted since his intention to succeed his principal was revealed.

The deputy governor said he had put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state, and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.

Shaibu, who has been having a running battle with Governor Obaseki for months over his political ambition, said though he was persecuted, he was not abandoned.

The deputy governor also stated that though he was pressed, he was not crushed, adding that he had been badly hurt but not destroyed.

After his official declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters and well-wishers.