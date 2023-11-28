Appeal Court Sacks Bauchi Deputy Speaker Days After Sacking Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi House of Assembly, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru Barade has been sacked by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker was sacked days after nullifying the election of the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The 3-man panel of Justices, in a judgement delivered on Monday, set aside the judgement of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier affirmed the election of Barade as the duly elected member representing Bauchi Central State constituency.

The court therefore ordered a rerun election in some polling units in the constituency, where the appellant, Aliyu Abdullahi Ilela, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged over-voting.

Story continues below advertisement

The court further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the Deputy Speaker and conduct a rerun election in the affected polling units before determining the eventual winner.