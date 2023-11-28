2023 CAF Awards: Asisat Oshoala, Other Falcons Players Make Final Shortlist

Super Eagles stars, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie, made it to the final shortlist for the 2023 women’s CAF Player of the Year award.

Nnadozie is hoping to make her podium debut while Asisat Oshoala, the first African female football player to win the UEFA Champions League, is competing for her sixth CAF Player of the Year award.

The Moroccan trio of Anissa Lahmari, Fatima Tagnaout, and Ghizlaine Chebbak will provide formidable competition for the two Super Falcons players, who have excelled for both club and country in the year under review.

Other players competing for the prize are Barbara Banda from Zambia, Ajara Njoya from Cameroon, Thembi Kgatlana, Hilda Magaia, and Andile Dlamini from South Africa.

Nnadozie will go up against Dlamini, Imane Abdelahad, Khadija Er-Rmichi, and Kaylin Swart for the Goalkeeper of the Year award; Deborah Abiodun and Esther Ajakaye of the Falcons will go up against Comfort Yeboah, Nesryne El Chad, and Thubelihle Shamase for the Young Player of the Year award.

The Falcons’ out-of-contract coach Randy Waldrum will compete against Mehdi El Qaichouri, Jerry Tshabalala, Reynald Pedros, and Desiree Ellis in the women’s Coach of the Year competition.

A voting panel made up of members of the CAF Technical Committee, media experts, national team coaches and captains from member associations, and clubs competing in the Interclub competitions’ group stages will determine the ultimate winner of each category.

The winners of each category will be announced in an award ceremony in Morocco’s Palais des Congrès on December 11, 2023.