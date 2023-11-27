Tinubu Has Stopped Your Impeachment, Why Are You Still Hell-bent On Becoming Governor – Group Sends Warning To Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo Progressives Network (OPN) has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to honour the resolution reached during a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the state.

They expressed concern over reports that Aiyedatiwa might be conniving with some members of the House of Assembly to assume the role of acting governor.

Speaking via a statement issued to journalists in Akure and signed by its publicity secretary, Ogunika Taiwo, OPN warned that it would be disrespectful for Aiyedatiwa to act contrary to the resolution in the meeting.

He implored the deputy governor to desist from getting involved in activities that could destabilise the administration and undermine the progress of Ondo State.

Taiwo stressed the need for all members of the administration to work together towards the common goal of advancing the interests and development of Ondo State.

OPN said, “Since the meeting held last Friday with our amiable and responsive President, Bola Tinubu, we have observed a growing trend of discontent and dissatisfaction within the camp of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The activities of his personal aides and known and close allies have raised concerns over the total rejection of the stance of the President and other stakeholders who attended the Abuja meeting.

“We are saddened by the latest news and speculations of plots by the deputy governor in collaboration with some members of the House of Assembly to declare him acting governor against the resolutions reached in Abuja.

“We consider this an act of insubordination and gross disrespect to the office of the President. We would like to advise the deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa, to be guided in his ambitious drive and resist the lure of desperation and his insatiable quest for power.

“We are privy to the fact that arrangements have been concluded to disobey the directive of the President and declare Aiyedatiwa as acting governor tomorrow.

“We don’t want to believe the rumour that money has exchanged hands, and some people want to justify their pay. Beyond personal sentiments, we must uphold the integrity and principles we are known for in Ondo State.

“Let peace reign supreme in Ondo State. The deputy governor should also, as a matter of urgency, call his followers and allies to order. What else does Aiyedatiwa want?

“The President has stopped your impeachment. You have been guaranteed to stay till the end of the tenure. Why is he hell-bent on becoming acting governor?”