Shaibu Lists Agenda Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election in 2024, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has listed his agenda for the transformation and prosperity of the South-South state.

In a press conference held on Monday in Benin City, the state capital, Shaibu listed the agenda while declaring his intention to become the next Edo Governor.

The deputy governor stated that his campaign will be built upon five core pillars, each vital to the transformation and prosperity of the state.

Shaibu noted that these five pillars of his agenda, among others, represent the values and priorities of the people of Edo state.

INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION

The deputy governor stated he will commit to building modern, sustainable infrastructure that drives economic growth and enhances the quality of life.

By diversifying the state’s economy and exploring new sectors for growth, his administration will create more jobs and economic prosperity for all.

EDUCATION, SPORTS, SKILLS DEVELOPMENT, AND JOB CREATION

The deputy governor promised to prioritize the revitalization of the state’s educational system, saying that every child deserves a quality education that will equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Shaibu also promised to restore the glory of Edo in the sports sector by ensuring that, just like Bendel Insurance, other aspects of sports will be prioritised so that the teeming young people can showcase their potential and make a living through sports.

Similarly, the deputy governor vowed to ensure that Edo youths are empowered with the necessary skills to compete in the global job market.

HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL WELFARE SYSTEMS.

The deputy governor vowed to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of our healthcare system, ensuring accessibility, affordability, and quality healthcare for all citizens.

Furthermore, Shaibu stated that his government will implement social welfare programs that support those in need, providing a safety net for our people.

AGRICULTURE, RURAL DEVELOPMENT, AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION

Shibu pledged his commitment to empowering farmers in the state, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing food security for our state.

Through agricultural initiatives, we will create opportunities for economic growth and work towards alleviating poverty in our rural communities.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNANCE

The deputy governor promised to strengthen law enforcement and implement community policing strategies to ensure the protection of all the people of the state.

Story continues below advertisement

He also promised to prioritize environmental sustainability while conserving natural resources for future generations. Shaibu added that he will govern with transparency and accountability, establishing a culture of trust between the government and the people.