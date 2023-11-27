Reactions As Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Declares Governorship Aspiration

Several reactions have trailed the official declaration of the governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reported that the Edo deputy governor officially declared his intention to contest in the State gubernatorial election at a press conference in Benin City, the state capital.

Shaibu said in the last seven years, he has worked closely with Governor Godwin Obaseki to lay a solid foundation for progress in Edo State.

The deputy governor declared his governorship ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 2024 election.

See some of the reactions below.

@smogjoe22 wrote: “The game has started😅”

@iampeaceful10 wrote: “Under which party?

@tanimolaolawal1 wrote: “I love his courage.”

@AndyNattyy wrote: “Prof Yemi Osinbajo inspired.”

@Chief__Ochuko wrote: “Na Oshiomole Dey sponsor this guy.”

@Ogbeni_Mailoya wrote: “Let’s watch how far he goes.”

@Ebere_Consult wrote: “Okay, they always plan and act fast ahead to avoid over-taking.”

@Zona1759 wrote: “Nigeria politics, don’t be surprised he will perform worse than his boss.”

Story continues below advertisement

@Sirdotskill wrote: “What does he want to do differently after eight fruitless years? These guys should be considerate and know they are wasting other people’s lifetimes.”