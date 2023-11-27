Photo: Police Spokesman Reacts As Three Boys Allegedly Rape 20 Year-Old Girl In Imo

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a trending story of a 20-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Imo State.

Naija News reports that X user, @PIDOMNIGERIA shared the sad story of how the victim was allegedly lured to a location by suspected rapists who hacked her friend’s phone.

The victim had pleaded with the suspects to allow her to leave the place because she was on her monthly period, but they rejected her pleas and went ahead to rape her.

The suspect allegedly took turns raping the girl while smoking a banned substance called crystal meth, also known as Mkpuru Mmiri.

After the incident, the lady opened up to a neighbour who visited the location and two of the suspects were arrested while one escaped.

Reacting, Olumuyiwa Adejobi condemned the crime, assuring that the matter would not be swept under the carpet as the police would do everything necessary to serve justice.

He said, “We condemn this heinous act in totality. The matter will never be swept under the carpet or rug. We have contacted the imo state police command to do the needful, and I will personally monitor it. Rape and DGV are barbaric, and we must do everything to curtail them. @PIDOMNIGERIA, thanks for calling our attention to it and following through.”