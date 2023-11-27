Gov Adeleke Denies Absconding From Osun To Avoid Giving Report Of One-year Stewardship

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has debunked reports accusing him of lying about his whereabouts and absconding from the state to avoid giving reports of his one-year stewardship.

Naija News reported that the Osun Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement on Sunday, accused Governor Adeleke of lying about his whereabouts because he is afraid of facing residents of the state.

The Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, claimed that Adeleke had been holidaying in the United States of America in the last two weeks, shortly after the debilitating defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

He said that Adeleke had run the state with sheer incompetence, mismanaged over N130 billion in revenue accrued to his government, and failed to provide palliative for the Osun people amidst the economic hardship.

However, in a statement signed by Olalekan Badmus, Special Assistant (New Media) to Governor Adeleke, issued on Monday, insisted that Governor Adeleke duly informed the citizens of the state of his working vacation to Europe and Asia,

It maintained that the vacation was the first time Governor Adeleke would take a break since assuming office as governor.

Badmus revealed that the governor had directed the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, to brief the media on the one-year landmark achievements of the administration today and shun all forms of celebration.

The statement reads, “Governor Adeleke had duly notified Osun people of his working vacation to Europe and Asia, the first time he would take a break since assuming the governorship seat.

“He has also directed the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi to brief the media on the one-year landmark achievements of the administration this Monday 27th of November.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Governor had also stopped any celebration of the one year in office to conserve state resources and to keep in line with the challenging times currently facing the citizenry.”