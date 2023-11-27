Missing Fulani Leader Found Dead In Plateau

The corpse of the missing Fulani leader, Umar Ibrahim, has been found in an abandoned well at Jokom community in Mangu town of Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

Naija News learnt that Ibrahim went missing on Wednesday after a visit to his wife, who was at the sickbay in Mangu.

The chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the deceased had left the hospital to buy food for his wife and never returned.

Abdullahi explained the body of their leader was recovered with soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven, a security taskforce who have been maintaining peace in the area.

He said, “He visited his wife at the sickbay in Mangu. Around 6pm of Wednesday, he went out to buy food for her but couldn’t not return. After searching for four days, the body was found in an abandoned Well close to the hospital. The corpse was recovered together with soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven, who have been maintaining peace in the area.

“We are calling on all our members to remain calm and never take laws into their hands. We should continue to be law abiding. The security agencies are doing their best. We are calling on the security to do fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.”

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Oya James, also confirmed the incident.