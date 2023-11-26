Sanwo-Olu Hosts Oba Of Benin In Lagos [Photos]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday, welcomed the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, at the Lagos House in Marina.

In a statement via his official X handle, the governor said as part of the activities to welcome and honour the Oba of Benin, he took him on a tour of the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, showcasing the rich Yoruba heritage.

He said the cultural centre has an outdoor theatre, public square, space for learning programmes, art installations, live music events, a permanent exhibition, library, training and conference rooms, a concession block for refreshment lounges, a bleacher stand, a lawn area and a world-class swimming pool.

The governor stated that the Oba’s commendation is a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating our diverse cultural legacies.

Sanwo-Olu asserted that the visit by the Oba of Benin reaffirms his administration’s commitment to cultural harmony and collaboration between Lagos and Edo.

The governor added that he is grateful for the opportunity to strengthen bonds and celebrate our shared heritage.

The monarch, who visited the Centre with Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members, also commended the governor’s commitment to promoting culture and tradition.

