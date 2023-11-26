Photos: Peter Obi Storms Alma Mater On 90th Anniversary

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, attended the 90th Founders Day anniversary of his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi shared photos of the event via his official X handle, stating he takes pride in the school’s remarkable journey as a stalwart in shaping students’ minds in various endeavours.

The former Anambra State Governor listed the various achievements of the institution and the leaders it has produced in the country.

Peter Obi added that he also leveraged the opportunity to encourage the College’s students, teachers, and management to persist in their pursuit of academic excellence and moral development.

He wrote, “Today, I was glad to join the College Community of my alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 90th Founders Day anniversary of the institution.

“As an alumnus of this esteemed institution, I take immense pride in the remarkable journey this great citadel of learning has undertaken over the past nine decades. Christ The King College has been a stalwart in shaping not only the minds of its students but also their characters in various endeavours. It has stood as a beacon of discipline, knowledge, moral integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The impact it has had on countless individuals cannot be overstated.

“The College has, since its inception, produced the first two Nigerian Cardinals of the Catholic Church, several bishops, both catholic and Anglican, four supreme court justices and other judges; three governors; many respected senior advocates of Nigeria and legal luminaries; respected academicians, captains of industries and many men of high value in society. I wish to express my profound gratitude to the founding fathers, the pioneer teachers, the previous and current School Management, and all those who have dedicated themselves to the noble cause of education at Christ The King College over the years. Their tireless efforts have set the College on a path of continuous growth, academic distinction, and moral uprightness.

“I leveraged the opportunity of this great event to encourage the students, teachers, and management of the College to persist in their pursuit of academic excellence and moral development. And to all Nigerians, I encourage us to continue to prioritize investment in education which remains a critical contributor to national development and will help us to build the New Nigeria of our dreams. Ours is a land of POssibility.”

