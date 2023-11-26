Full List Of Ondo Stakeholders, APC Chieftains Who Met With Tinubu In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday night invened in the political crisis rocking Ondo State.

Naija News understands that the invention of the President came amidst the call for the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to resign.

Stakeholders in the state had asked Akeredolu who has been ruling from Ibadan, Oyo State to hand over to his deputy, Lukcy Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu, however, after the meeting insisted that Akeredolu remains as the state Governor, while Aiyedatiwa will maintain his office.

The president’s decision was made known in a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement, the Presidency affirmed that Akeredolu remains the governor.

Those who attended the meeting included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Umar Ganduje; Aiyedatiwa; APC state Chairman, Chief Ade Adetimehin; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were members of the House of Assembly; Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu; Akeredolu’s aides including Dare Aragbaiye and Aminu Raimi; and the governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu.