Former England Manager Terry’ El Tel’ Venables Dies

Terry Venables, the accomplished figure who led England to the Euro 96 semi-finals and guided Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final, passed away at 80, as confirmed by his family in a statement on Sunday.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” the family said.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables, affectionately known as ‘El Tel,’ captured the hearts of English football fans with a remarkable journey to the semi-finals of Euro 96, hosted by England.

The highlight was a spectacular 4-1 victory over The Netherlands. Unfortunately, the campaign concluded in the semi-finals, with England losing on penalties to the eventual champions, Germany.

In addition to his national team exploits, Venables experienced success with Tottenham Hotspur. Managing a side featuring the brilliant yet unpredictable Paul Gascoigne, they secured the FA Cup in 1991.

Venables had previously won the trophy as a player with Tottenham Hotspur in 1967 during his time at the club.

However, Venables’ tenure at Spurs concluded on a sour note. After being appointed chief executive, he had a falling out with the then-owner, Alan Sugar.

In recognition of his contributions, Tottenham Hotspur announced that they would honour his memory with a minute’s applause before their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables,” read their statement.

“Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off, and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa.

“Rest in peace, Terry.”

Gary Lineker, whom Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and then brought to Tottenham in 1989 after he took the job, paid homage to “a friend.”

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He was much more, though than just a great manager; he was vibrant, charming, witty, he was a friend.

“He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

Venables had managerial stints with several other clubs, including Queens Park Rangers. Under his guidance, QPR reached the 1982 FA Cup final despite being a second-tier club. He also had a managerial role with the Australian national team.

The League Managers Association also extended their tribute to Terry Venables in recognition of his significant contributions to the world of football management.

“The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables,” said LMA chief executive Richard Bevan.

“Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”