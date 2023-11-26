‘Documents Reveal How Wike, Fubara Allegedly Spent N900 Million On Renovation Of Rivers Governor’s Residence’

A document has surfaced online showing how the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, allegedly lavished over N900 million Naira on the renovation of the governor’s residence between April and June 2023.

The said document obtained by SaharaReporters contained the Rivers State budget performance report for the second quarter, Naija News understands.

Recall that Wike is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He handed over government to Fubara, his godson, on May 29. Months, however, after the transition in Rivers State, records in the said document showed how the duo also spent N2.7 billion on the purchase of computer printers while a whooping N32 billion was spent on an item simply listed as “special projects.”

On Page 35 of the budget performance report, the purchase of computer printers in three months was listed to have gulped N2,751,0399,898.84, while on Page 50 of the report, “Rehabilitation of Governor’s Residence” took N900,000,000.

Upon further examination of the budget report, it has come to light that the office of the governor disbursed a security vote amounting to N27,402,086,068.16 within a span of three months. This information can be found on Page 50 of the report.

See the images below for the said expenditure.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the political crisis in Rivers State.

While speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Friday, Wike said the Governor of Rivers State, Fubara, was trying to create a political crisis for himself.

The Minister further stated that he put many things in place to aid Fubara’s political career, but he seems to be an ingrate.

Wike said, “Let me tell you — I don’t like ingrates. I can’t stand it. What is happening now (in Rivers) is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’ If you haven’t given manpower and money, then you don’t know the person.

“However, I’m not worried because I am a politician. I know what other states are suffering because of debt. But go (to Rivers) and check if I had liabilities, the records are there.

“I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his hundred days, then politics came in. We are just starting. God gave you something, you are now importing crisis.

“God gave this (power) on a platter of gold, no crisis. The federal government is not fighting you, nobody at home is fighting you. You are the one trying to create a crisis for yourself.

“What kind of system is that? Who does that? Only ingrates that (it) is in their blood that will support what is happening there (in Rivers). Only those who are natural ingrate.”

Naija News reports that weeks ago, the political relationship between Wike and Fubara turned sour, causing a crisis in the state.

The State House of Assembly even initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, accusing him of misconduct. During this time, a part of the assembly complex was set on fire, leading to speculations that it was done to hinder the impeachment process. The governor visited the complex to assess the damage but was met with resistance from the police, who shot at his convoy and used tear gas. In an attempt to resolve the crisis, President Bola Tinubu met with both Wike and Fubara.

Story continues below advertisement

The governor later apologized to the people of the state for the political turmoil. However, the conflict between Wike and Fubara continued, with Wike calling Fubara an ingrate on Friday.