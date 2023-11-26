Crisis Hits Rivers APC As Party Members Reject New Caretaker Chairman, Okocha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has been hit with internal crisis as party chieftains reject the newly appointed caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

According to them, Okocha is not a member of the APC. The Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, disclosed the assertion during an interview on Channels TV’s program.

Nwauju addressed the ongoing leadership crisis within the party in the state. It is worth noting that the National Working Committee of the APC recently inaugurated the caretaker committee for the Rivers chapter of the party, with Okocha as chairman and Eric Nwibani as secretary. However, Nwauju claimed that Okocha had worked against the party in Rivers State during the last election.

“As I speak to you, the number one person on the caretaker committee list is not a member of the APC. Tony Okocha left the party and joined forces with Magnus Abe against the party.

“Everybody in Rivers State is aware that the man never campaigned for any of the candidates of the APC in Rivers State.

“So how can a man who worked against the APC now turn around to lead the APC.

“Which of the APC is he going to lead? It is not about the person of Tony Okocha, but the legality of the action of Ganduje NWC,” Daily Post quoted Nwauju as saying.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, had while inaugurating the committee, urged them to take over the state for APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.