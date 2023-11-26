Anthony Joshua Second-Richest Active Boxer In World

The formidable British-Nigerian heavyweight, Anthony Joshua is prominently considered among the world’s most financially successful active boxers.

Joshua is the second-richest boxer globally, with a remarkable net worth of $80 million (N80 billion). At 34, Joshua’s rapid climb to financial prominence mirrors his ferocious performances in the boxing ring.

Known for his explosive punches and an impressive record of 26 victories in 29 bouts, with a remarkable 23 ending by knockout, the Watford-born pugilist has demonstrated dominance against formidable opponents such as Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian White, and Charles Martin.

Surpassing numerous esteemed rivals, the two-time unified world heavyweight champion trails only behind Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez, the wealthiest active boxer worldwide, boasting an astronomical net worth of $180 million.

Alvarez, at 33 years old, has secured multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight, including unified titles in three of those weight classes and lineal titles in two.

Occupying the third position on the list is the British heavyweight maestro Tyson Fury, aged 35, with a net worth of $65 million. Fury’s illustrious career includes 33 victories in 34 bouts, with 24 knockouts and memorable showdowns against Wilder and Derek Chisora.

The Ukrainian sensation Oleksandr Usyk, aged 36, holds the fourth spot with a net worth of $50 million. Renowned for his speed and ring craft, Usyk has claimed multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the unified heavyweight titles since 2021 and the Ring magazine title since 2022.

Securing the fifth position is Alabama-born Deontay Wilder, aged 36, commanding a net worth of $30 million. Wilder, recognized for his powerful right hand, has faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Tyson Fury and Luis Ortiz, boasting 42 wins in 45 fights, with 41 by knockout.

Rounding up the list of financial heavyweights are Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan in sixth place with a net worth of $30 million, Sonny Bill Williams in seventh with $25 million, and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in eighth place worth $10 million.

Ruiz gained fame by stunning Joshua in 2019, stripping him of world titles with a technical knockout at Madison Square Garden.

The Argentine pugilist Sergio Martinez, aged 48 and the oldest on the list, holds a net worth of $10 million. Martinez’s accolades include multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the unified middleweight titles from 2010 to 2014.

The youngest boxer on the list, 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, also boasts a net worth of $10 million. Garcia, with 22 wins in 23 professional fights, including victories against notable opponents like Luke Campbell and Francisco Fonseca, has established himself as a rising star in the boxing world.