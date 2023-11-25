Wolves Prioritize Signing Of Nigeria’s Rafiu Durosinmi

Nigerian striker, Rafiu Durosinmi, has attracted the attention of Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to his form at Viktoria Plzen.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Wolves and a host of other top clubs across Europe including Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to sign Rafiu Durosinmi who is valued at £10 million.

Naija News gathered that Wolves have made the 20-year-old Nigerian striker one of their top targets as head coach Gary O’Neil looks to add a new Number 9 to his team this January.

This season, Durosinmi has been regularly scouted by Wolves’ recruitment team. They had fresh talks this week regarding a potential agreement with Plzen who are currently placed first in the Czech Republic football league.

He is a good fit for the club’s needs both financially and on the field, as Wolves’ owner Fosun has to tighten the club’s financial constraints to comply with the Premier League’s sustainability and profitability regulations.

Rafiu Durosinmi has already scored nine goals this season, with three of those goals coming from the Europa Conference League.

Plzen is asking for an offer worth up to £10 million from Durosinmi’s suitors, and Wolves are supposedly aware of rival teams’ interest, including Eintracht.

Personal issues are currently thought to be the reason Wolves might not be able to close a deal for the striker this January, and Durosinmi is still recovering from a knee injury that will probably keep him out for another month.

Nevertheless, Wolves are monitoring the situation and plan to proceed with any prospective transfer ahead of the start of the January transfer window.