‘Very Fake News’ – Tinubu’s Aide Denies Approval Of Akeredolu’s Removal As Ondo Governor

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has denied a media report that his principal has approved the removal of Rotimi Akeredolu as the Governor of Ondo State.

A news platform (Not Naija News) had claimed that President Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have agreed to invoke the doctrine of necessity to remove Akeredolu and appoint the embattled Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor.

The report said the decision was reached during a closed-door meeting between President Tinubu and political stakeholders from Ondo State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

It added that with the doctrine of necessity invoked, the Ondo Assembly is expected to reconvene on Monday to formalise Aiyedatiwa’s appointment as acting governor, granting him full executive powers to steer the state forward.

Reacting in a tweet via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, the presidential aide described the report as very fake news.

Very fake news. https://t.co/2YY5aLczhk — Office of the SA on Social Media to PBAT🇳🇬 (@Dolusegun16) November 25, 2023

