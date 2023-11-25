PDP Celebrates Former Vice President, Atiku At 77

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, celebrated the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on his 77th birthday.

PDP described Atiku as a quintessential humane leader whose love for Nigeria is unwavering.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the opposition party is proud of Atiku’s record of service to Nigerians.

The statement reads, “Atiku Abubakar is a quintessence of humility, a kind-hearted, humane and people-focused leader; a forthright administrator and courageous statesman, who remains unwavering in his love and commitment towards Nigerians and the unity, stability, and development of our dear nation.

“Our Party remains proud of Atiku Abubakar’s record of performance in the service of our nation, especially in bringing his capacity and competence to bear as the Chairman of the National Economic Council under the Obasanjo/Atiku-led PDP administration between 1999 and 2007, which achieved unprecedented national productivity in all sectors and grew the economy to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“His role in the National Economic Council is always recognized and celebrated for helping the administration achieve vast infrastructural development, massive employment, and business opportunities among other initiatives that made the PDP years in government the Nigerian Golden Years.

“Nigerians across all persuasions recognize Atiku Abubakar as the embodiment of our national unity and hope for economic recovery and they demonstrated this in their overwhelming support and massive vote for him in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections, which mandates were sadly subverted by suppressive and exploitative forces.

“Atiku Abubakar is a lesson in leadership. Despite his towering personality, he remains humble, friendly, and accessible to all, especially the youth. He continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership is attending to the good, happiness, and well-being of others instead of oneself.

“But for the subversion of his mandate, our nation would have been on the path of economic prosperity, massive infrastructural development, and employment opportunities instead of the hardship, the collapse of the Naira, and general retrogression that we witness today in the country.”