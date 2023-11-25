Ondo Crisis: Tinubu Designed A Win-Win Situation – Lawmaker

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olatunji Oshati, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the lingering political crisis in the state.

Naija News recalls that the President had met with the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the leadership of the Assembly and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, at the State House, Abuja, late at night on Friday.

Speaking on the development on Saturday, Oshati said the President had done well by wading into the crisis.

He explained that all parties involved in the matter have decided to maintain the status quo.

According to him, “We just have to thank God, the most important thing is peace, and it is a win-win situation, so it’s not as if a particular person has won. The president has designed that it is a win-win situation, we give it to him as that is the kind of wisdom we expect from our leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

“The state will be calm now and we beg our people to go on with their normal activities and let things move forward because even in the House we have a lot of things to do, we have budget defence and many more, so we thank God that this is over, and we will move on. Let the deputy governor remain the deputy governor and the governor remains a governor.”