Ondo APC Chairman Reveals Tinubu’s Directive On Akeredolu Remaining As Governor

President Bola Tinubu met with stakeholders in the Ondo State Government on Friday night.

The meeting was held at the President Villa in Abuja to tackle the political crisis in the state.

Following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political crisis, the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, has vowed to uphold the resolutions.

This decision maintains Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in their current roles, with the State Executive Council and the State’s House of Assembly leadership unchanged.

Adetimehin praised President Tinubu’s role in ending the months-long political battle.

He expressed his contentment with the resolution, emphasizing the APC’s commitment to ensure adherence to the new agreements.

The APC Chairman said, “Today is my happiest moment. And I know sanity has come to Ondo State. So, on behalf of the teeming supporters of our party in the state, we appreciate our leader, Mr. President.

“PDP has crumbled in the state; virtually, they decamp every day. The only problem we have is the one you have solved for us today. And that problem has been resolved permanently.”

Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, during negotiations, promised cooperation with state commissioners and officials.

Similarly, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, thanked President Tinubu for restoring peace and assured unity within the APC in Ondo State.

She said, “Our Father, the President, has taken the trouble to settle our rancour in Ondo State. We owe you all the gratitude, Sir. We will not disappoint you. We have taken every word you said. And we are going home as one united family under the party, APC.”