Details Of Tinubu Meeting With Ondo Deputy Governor, Lawmakers Emerge

The political crisis in Ondo State may have come to an end after President Bola Tinubu late Friday called for peace.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa after meeting with the President at the Aso Rock, pledged to carry all commissioners and officials along in handling the state’s affairs.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, also resolved to halt all impeachment moves against Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News gathered that the decision was reached after nearly six hours of deliberations between the President and state officials, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who converged on the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, until late on Friday night.

The Deputy Governor who declared his decision to maintain the status quo and unite all the warring factions said, “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.

“And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it and every other thing in his past.

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and everything that we do we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

He pleaded with all members of the State Executive Council to cooperate with the governor and himself to “bring the dividend of democracy” to the people of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa further stated, “We should respect one another regarding the offices we occupy and our age differences. So, it’s going to be mutual respect.

“And I want to assure the party structure that we will work together because the party is supreme. We will always give you the due respect.”

The Speaker of the House, Olamide, who read the details of the resolution, said, “Our resolution is that one, we shall embrace peace. Secondly, there would be no more dissolution of the cabinet and the Deputy Governor would maintain the status quo as far as the House of Assembly leadership is concerned.

“We will maintain the status quo as far as the party leadership in the state is concerned and maintain the status quo as far as the leadership of the State House of Assembly is concerned. Thank you, Mr. President.”