Afenifere Chieftain Reacts As Tinubu Wades In Ondo Political Crisis

A chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Seinde Arogbofa, has expressed concerns over the resolutions reached at a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and political stakeholders in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had met with the political stakeholders from Ondo State on Friday night to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The six-hour meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday ordered the state lawmakers to shelve their stalled move to impeach Aiyedatiwa and maintain the status quo.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arogbofa said the President should have ordered that the deputy governor become the acting governor until Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returns to the state.

The Afenifere chieftain warned that there could be a further crisis if there is no one from whom authority issues in the state government.

He said: “If the governor is in place, there is no need for an acting governor, but if the governor is not in place, there is a need for someone who has the authority to carry the task of governance.

“If there is no one with that authority, then it will be like an animal kingdom.”

Arogbofa noted that the concern of Afenifere and other leaders in the state is for peace to reign in Ondo State.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the group would consider the items on the resolution of the meeting with the President and issue a formal statement after a meeting of its elders.